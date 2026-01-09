Buildings in Iran’s capital 'set on fire' as demonstrations spread nationwide

Buildings in Iran's capital Tehran were set on fire as anti-government demonstrations spread across the country, BBC Persian reported on Friday.

The outlet said it verified footage showing mosques in the Gholhak and Sa'adat Abad neighbourhoods of Tehran were on fire.

Quoting human rights groups, BBC Persian said frustration over the collapse of Iran's currency has triggered demonstrations in more than 100 cities and towns across all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

According to internet watchdog NetBlocks on Friday morning, the country has been offline for 12 hours "after authorities imposed a national internet blackout" to "supress" the protests.

Iranian authorities have not released official figures on casualties. However, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said in a report on Wednesday that at least 38 people have been killed, including four members of security forces. The agency also reported dozens of injuries and 2,217 arrests.

Separately, the Tasnim news agency said the number of police officers injured during the protests rose to 568, while 66 members of the paramilitary Basij forces were also wounded.