Syrian army thwarts SDF advance toward Aleppo neighborhood, kills several members

Syrian army forces thwarted Thursday an attempted advance by the PKK/YPG terrorist group operating under the name of SDF toward the al-Jalaa neighborhood in the northern city of Aleppo, killing several of its members, Syrian media reported.

A military source told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that units of the Syrian army foiled the attempted advance and "neutralized a number of elements" who were trying to move toward the neighborhood.

SANA also reported that SDF members had surrendered themselves to the Internal Security Directorate in Afrin in the Aleppo countryside after leaving the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.