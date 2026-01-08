Death toll rises to 38 amid protests in Iran: Report

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 38, the Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported Wednesday.

The report published on the website of the US-based group said demonstrations have been ongoing across the country for 11 days.

It said protests took place in all 31 provinces, resulting in the deaths of 34 protesters and four members of security forces.

Demonstrations occurred in 348 locations, leaving dozens injured and 2,217 detained.

The injuries were largely caused by pellet shots and plastic bullets, according to the report.

Authorities have not issued a statement regarding those killed or injured.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington would "come to the rescue" of protesters if Tehran uses lethal force against demonstrators -- a remark that sparked anger from top Iranian officials.

Iran has been rocked by widespread protests in recent weeks amid a deteriorating economy and the rapid depreciation of the rial, which has crossed 1,350,000 against the dollar.



