Oman backs de-escalation efforts in Yemen, urges respect for country’s sovereignty, stability

Separatist forces patrol during a protest against Saudi Arabia in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, 30 December 2025. (EPA Photo)

Oman voiced support on Tuesday for de-escalation efforts in Yemen, calling for restraint and respect for the country's sovereignty, and stability.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Muscat is closely following developments in Yemen and "continues to call for self-restraint and for the voice of wisdom to prevail," through dialogue and efforts to reach "the desired fraternal understanding" that serves Yemen's security and the national security of neighboring states.

It reiterated support for positions calling to "reduce tensions, contain escalation, and address the causes of the crisis from its roots," stressing the importance of respecting Yemen's sovereignty, security, stability and the will of its people.

The ministry also underscored the need to reach "consensual political solutions that help achieve peace and harmony for all parties."

The situation has escalated in southern Yemen early this month after the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the country's main separatist group, took control of the eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra after clashes with government forces.

The escalation spiked further early Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia criticizing the role of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Yemen, calling Abu Dhabi's action "a threat to its national security."

In response, Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi cancelled a joint defense pact with the UAE and gave a 24-hour deadline for the UAE forces to withdraw.

The STC repeatedly claims that successive governments have politically and economically marginalized southern regions and calls for their separation from the north — claims rejected by the Yemeni authorities, as they insist on preserving the country's territorial unity.