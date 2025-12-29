Yemen’s Houthis warn Israel over its Somaliland policy

The leader of Yemen's Houthi group warned Sunday that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a military target by his forces.

In a written statement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said Israel's recognition of Somaliland as a separate entity from Somalia was a "hostile act," adding that it targets not only Somalia but also neighboring African countries, Yemen and all nations bordering the Red Sea.

Emphasizing that Israel's recognition has no legal or political validity, al-Houthi said: "This declaration comes from an occupying power that has no legitimacy even for itself and holds no value on the scales of justice and law. This step, taken with hostile intentions and an aggressive agenda, is completely invalid."

He said Israel aims to turn Somaliland into a base for hostile activities against Somalia, other African countries, Yemen and the Arab world, warning that this poses a threat to the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Stressing that Houthi support for the Somali people is "unshakable," he said: "We will take all possible measures to stand with our brothers, the Somali people. This includes considering any Israeli presence in Somaliland a military target for our armed forces. This constitutes an attack on Somalia and Yemen and an open threat to regional security, and it must be met with firm resistance."

Al-Houthi underscored that they will not allow any part of Somalia to become a foothold for Israel at the expense of the East African nation's security, independence and sovereignty.

Calling on countries on both sides of the Red Sea as well as the Arab and Islamic world, al-Houthi urged concrete steps to prevent Israel from violating the sovereignty of Somalia and other Muslim and independent countries.

The Iran-backed Houthis have for the past two years launched ballistic missile and drone attacks against Israel in response to Israel's operations against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, particularly targeting Israeli-owned ships or vessels bound for Israel in the Red Sea.

In response, Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, causing extensive destruction, especially in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa. The attacks have resulted in the deaths of key figures from the Sanaa-based Yemeni government and several senior members of the group.