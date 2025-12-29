Somalis protest Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday in Somalia's capital Mogadishu to protest Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland, a region in northern Somalia that declared independence in 1991.

Demonstrators began by singing the Somali national anthem. Condemning Israel's move, they stressed Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, shouting slogans such as "Somalia is indivisible" and "Somaliland is Somalia."

Security forces were deployed in large numbers to maintain order.

Mohamed Abor, one of the protesters, told Anadolu that Somalia has never relinquished its territory and would not do so now.

Stressing that there is no Somali land that can be given to Israel or any other country, he said: "Somalia is one and will remain one," adding that Somalis are ready to make any sacrifice for their country.

Another protester, Abdi Ismail, said Israel's decision was unacceptable to the Somali people.

Calling the decision "a clear attack on Somalia's sovereignty," Abdi said that Somaliland is an inseparable part of the country.

"No country has the right to recognize it unilaterally," he said.

Abdi added that the international community should not remain silent in the face of the decision.

Israel became the first United Nations member state to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday, drawing condemnation from Türkiye, a close ally of Somalia, and countries in Africa and the Middle East, among others.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political and security entity, with the central government struggling to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.



