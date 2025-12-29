At 13 dead, 98 injured after train derails in southern Mexico

At least 13 people were killed and 98 injured after the Interoceanic Train derailed in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca, authorities said Sunday.

Thirty-six of the injured were hospitalized and the rest sustained non-serious injuries, said the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar).

The secretariat expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

It noted that the institution deployed 360 naval personnel, 20 vehicles, four ground ambulances, three air ambulances and a tactical drone for search and passenger location operations.

"The institution reiterates its commitment to service, working in favor of the safety and well-being of the Mexican population, and will continue to collaborate in a coordinated manner with the competent authorities to clarify the facts," it said.

"The Secretariat of the Navy has informed me that in the Interoceanic Train accident, unfortunately 13 people died; 98 are injured, five of them seriously. The injured are being treated at IMSS hospitals in Matias Romero and Salina Cruz, as well as at IMSS-Bienestar hospitals in Juchitan and Ixtepec," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a social media post.

"I have given instructions for the Secretary of the Navy and the Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Secretariat of the Interior to travel to the site and personally attend to the families, along with the IMSS and IMSS-Bienestar delegates.

"The Secretary of the Interior will coordinate the response efforts. I appreciate the support of the governor of Oaxaca and his team. We will continue to provide updates," she added.





