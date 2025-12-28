3 killed, dozens wounded in attacks during protests calling for ‘federalism’ on Syria’s coast

Three people were killed and at least 60 others wounded on Sunday after attacks by loyalists of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad on security forces and civilians during protests calling for "federalism" in coastal and central parts of the country, Syrian state media reported.

Demonstrations took place in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, as well as in the central provinces of Hama and Homs, according to an Anadolu correspondent. The protests followed a call by Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Alawite Supreme Council in Syria and abroad.

Syria's Health Directorate in Latakia said the casualties resulted from assaults carried out during demonstrations in the city. It added that injuries included stab wounds, injuries from stones, and gunshot wounds inflicted on both security personnel and civilians, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The directorate said two ambulances were put out of service after being attacked and vandalized while responding to the wounded, noting that medical teams continue to provide emergency care and treatment to those injured.

Earlier, the state-run Alikhbariyah TV reported that "outlaw elements" opened fire on civilian vehicles in the village of al-Mahrousa in western rural Hama as security forces deployed to protect civilians.

Citing an unnamed security source, the channel said one member of the Internal Security Forces was killed and others were wounded while securing protests in Latakia after attacks carried out by remnants of the Assad regime.

Crowds gathered at several locations, including Azziraa and al-Azhari roundabouts in Latakia; Amara Roundabout and Hospital District Roundabout in the city of Jableh; al-Marija Roundabout in Qardaha; and al-Qusour Roundabout in Baniyas.

Protests were also reported at al-Saadi Roundabout in Tartus, as well as in Masyaf, Wadi al-Dhahab, Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque Square and the Zahraa neighborhood in Homs, and the Wadi al-Uyun area in Hama province.

During the demonstrations, which were held under tight security measures, protesters chanted slogans calling for "federalism" and voiced opposition to the government in Damascus.

Some protesters in Latakia and Jableh attacked security personnel and their vehicles despite heightened security, the source said.

Clashes involving sticks and stones erupted between demonstrators and opposing groups in the centers of Latakia and Homs, while security forces fired shots into the air at some locations to disperse crowds.

Ghazal issued his call for protests after a deadly attack on a mosque in a predominantly Alawite neighborhood of Homs on Friday that killed eight people. In statements following the attack, he urged supporters to demand "political federalism and international protection."

The new Syrian administration is working to tighten security conditions nationwide and to pursue remnants of the former regime accused of stirring security unrest.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.