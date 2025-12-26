EXPLOSION AT MOSQUE IN SYRIAS HOMS KILLS 8, WOUNDS 18

At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in an explosion at a mosque in the central Syrian city of Homs during Friday prayers, the Health Ministry said.

Najeeb Al-Naasan, director of emergency and ambulance services at the ministry, indicated that "the toll is not final and is likely to rise."

A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said that the "terrorist blast" targeted the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque on Al-Khodari Street in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood.

Security units were immediately dispatched to the site and imposed a security cordon around the area.

Specialized teams have begun investigating the attack and collecting evidence to identify and pursue those responsible.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack immediately.

The new Syrian administration is working to tighten security conditions nationwide and to pursue remnants of the former regime accused of stirring security unrest.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.