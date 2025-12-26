ARAB LEAGUE, GULF BLOC REJECT ISRAEL’S RECOGNITION OF SOMALIAS BREAKAWAY REGION OF SOMALILAND

The Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Friday denounced the Israeli recognition of Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state, calling the move a serious violation of international law and the Horn of African country's sovereignty.

In a statement, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit rejected the Israeli move, calling it "a clear violation of international law and a flagrant infringement of the principle of the unity and sovereignty of states."

"Any attempt to impose unilateral recognitions constitutes an unacceptable interference in Somalia's internal affairs and sets a dangerous precedent that threatens regional and international security and stability," he warned.

The GCC also rejected Israel's recognition of the independence of Somaliland, calling it "a grave violation of the principles of international law and a blatant infringement" of Somalia's sovereignty.

"This recognition represents a dangerous precedent that will undermine the foundations of stability in the Horn of Africa region and open the door to further tensions and conflicts, contradicting regional and international efforts aimed at strengthening international peace and security in the region," GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi said in a statement.

He reiterated the support of the GCC nations for Somalia "in all matters that would bolster its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, thereby ensuring a dignified life for its brotherly people."

Israel became the world's first country on Friday to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region, and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and unity.