Syrian Christians mark Christmas with prayers, calls for peace

Christian communities across Syria marked Christmas Wednesday night with prayers and church services, voicing calls for peace and unity, according to official media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) published images showing festive scenes in churches and public spaces, highlighting deeply rooted values of coexistence and tolerance within Syrian society.

Christian denominations that follow the Western calendar celebrated Christmas overnight on Dec. 24-25, while Eastern churches will mark the holiday on Jan. 7 each year.

In the countryside of Damascus, the historic town of Sednaya hosted the "King of Peace" carnival, organized by the Hagia Sophia ceremonial group of the Greek Melkite Catholic Church.

The procession moved through the town's streets from the Monastery of the Transfiguration to Ain Square, featuring Christmas hymns, music, and handmade displays of religious symbols and icons of Jesus Christ, SANA said.

The priest of the Hagia Sophia parish, Taher Yousef, said the birth of Christ represents joy and hope, calling for unified efforts to spread peace everywhere.

Nadia al-Sheikh, leader of the ceremonial group, said the performances aimed to convey the meaning of Christmas as a bridge of hope toward a better future.

In Damascus, Christmas services were held at the Mariamite Cathedral of the Greek Orthodox Church and in churches of the Old City, where sermons focused on the spiritual meaning of the holiday, promoting compassion and support for those in need.

In the western coastal city of Tartus, worshippers gathered at the Church of Our Lady of the Dormition to pray for Syria's stability and prosperity, SANA said.

Festive celebrations were also reported in al-Hawash in the western Homs province and in the coastal city of Latakia, where streets and squares were decorated with Christmas lights.

In the village of al-Qaniyah in the western Idlib province, security forces were deployed to protect Christmas celebrations by local Christian communities, according to the agency.

Participants across the country expressed hope that this year's Christmas would mark a step toward lasting peace and security throughout Syria.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.



