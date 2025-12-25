US Justice Department says over 1M additional documents found in Epstein case review

The US Justice Department (DOJ) said Wednesday that it has received more than 1 million additional documents potentially related to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, the DOJ said officials at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI informed the department that the newly uncovered material could be relevant to the long-running Epstein investigation.

The documents have been transferred to the department for review as part of its obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law on Nov. 19, as well as existing federal statutes and court orders, according to the statement.

"We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks," it said.

The statement also noted that the department was acting in accordance with President Donald Trump's direction to release the Epstein-related files.

IT IS 'OUTRAGEOUS' 'ILLEGALLY' WITHHOLDING OVER 1 MILLION DOCUMENTS FROM PUBLIC



Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said it was "outrageous" that the Department of Justice "illegally" withheld over 1 million documents from the public.

"The White House is openly engaged in a cover-up protecting Epstein's co-conspirators and the powerful men who abused women and girls," Garcia said in a statement.

He urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify to Congress under oath to explain herself.

"Oversight Democrats also want to hear from whistleblowers or anyone at the DOJ who can assist us in bringing justice for the survivors. You are protected by the law," he added.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty in a Florida court and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the relatively minor conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.

Epstein's case has remained a politically charged issue in the US, with lawmakers and victims' advocates demanding greater transparency about his network of associates and any individuals who may have facilitated his crimes.

Epstein's past social and business ties as well as his extensive links to political, business and academic figures in the US and abroad have fueled calls for the broad release of official records.















