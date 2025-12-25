2 killed in Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Two people were killed on Thursday when an Israeli drone struck a minibus in eastern Lebanon, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement in place since last year, Lebanese media reported.

The state news agency NNA said that the drone hit the vehicle on the Hosh al-Sayyed Ali road in the Hermel district.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on the US social media company X that the strike targeted what he called a "terrorist operative" in al-Nasiriyah in eastern Lebanon.

The attack came hours after a passerby was injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a car in the town of Jannata in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon late Wednesday.

Israel and Lebanon reached the ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others got injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.





