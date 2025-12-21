WHO chief warns progress against famine remains 'extremely fragile' in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Sunday that the progress against famine in Gaza remains "extremely fragile" after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported that no areas in Gaza are currently classified as facing famine.

"This welcome progress remains extremely fragile as the population continues to struggle with massive infrastructure destruction, collapsed livelihoods and local food production, and restrictions to humanitarian operations," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on US social media platform X.

Tedros noted that more than 100,000 children and 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are still projected to suffer acute malnutrition through April next year while only 50% of Gaza's health facilities are partially functional facing shortages of essential supplies and equipment.

"To scale up life-saving services and expand access to care, WHO calls for the urgent and expedited approval and entry of essential medical supplies, equipment and prefabricated hospital structures," he said.

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, no areas in Gaza are currently classified as facing famine following a ceasefire that was signed in October.

While recent developments amid the fragile ceasefire, including a proposed peace plan and improved food inflows, have helped ease the most extreme conditions, the IPC warned that the outlook remains grave.

'ENCOURAGED' BY RELEASE OF SUDANESE HEALTH WORKERS



Tedros also said that he was "encouraged" by reports of Sudanese health workers detained in South Darfur being freed.

"It is imperative that all captive healthcare providers, and civilians, be released. At this critical time, doctors and other health workers are needed more than ever to deliver essential services to populations in need. Health should never be a target," he underscored.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan released nine medical workers from detention in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, out of a total of 73 health workers still being held, a local medical group said Saturday.