Palestinian killed in Israeli attack in northern Gaza despite ceasefire

Another Palestinian was killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Medical sources told Anadolu that an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on civilians in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, killing one person.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli attack took place in the areas that the army forces withdrew from, noting that there have been no violations of the army-controlled yellow zone.

Eastern parts of Gaza City have come under heavy fire from Israeli helicopters since early Sunday, according to local sources.

Israeli military vehicles that were stationed in the army-controlled areas opened fire toward the northeastern Bureij refugee camp, eastern Khan Younis, and northern Rafah, the sources added.

The Israeli army has committed 738 ceasefire violations, according to the latest figures of the Gaza Government Media Office on Dec. 9.

At least 401 Palestinians have been killed and 1,108 injured by the Israeli army since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, taking the total death toll from the Israeli war to over 70,900 and the number of injured to nearly 171,200.





