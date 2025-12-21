3 Palestinians injured in illegal Israeli settler attack in northern West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured Sunday evening in an attack carried out by illegal Israeli settlers in the northern occupied West Bank, medical and official sources said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews transferred three people to a hospital after they were beaten by illegal settlers in the village of Beit Lid, near the city of Tulkarem. The organization did not provide further details.

The attack occurred in an area between the villages of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya, and Beit Lid, east of Tulkarem, Palestinian state radio Voice of Palestine said.

Illegal settlers attacked a Palestinian area between the two villages before residents intervened, leading to the injuries, witnesses told Anadolu.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official body, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 621 attacks against Palestinians and property in the occupied West Bank in November.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.