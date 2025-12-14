Israeli army shells Gaza Strip in latest ceasefire violation

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling on several areas across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, violating a ceasefire agreement in place.

According to witnesses and an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck various locations in eastern Khan Younis, which falls under the army-controlled yellow zone.

Israeli naval forces opened fire off the coast of Khan Younis, they added.

Two fishermen were detained by Israeli forces, and their boat was detonated, security sources told Anadolu.

Israeli strikes also targeted eastern parts of Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, killing at least 386 Palestinians and injuring 1,018 others.

Israel has killed more than 70,300 victims, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Separately, Gaza's Interior and National Security Ministry announced the killing of one of its officers by unknown gunmen in Al-Maghazi camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The ministry confirmed that security forces had arrested one suspect in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing.





