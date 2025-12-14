Palestinian minor killed by Israeli army in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian minor was killed by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank, according to an official statement.

Palestine's General Authority of Civil Affairs said in a statement that Muhammad Iyad Abahra, 16, was killed by Israeli gunfire late Saturday in the village of Silat al-Harithiya in the western Jenin governorate.

The Israeli army withheld his body, the statement added.

Israeli forces raided Silah al-Harithiya late Saturday, firing live bullets and using stun grenades on Palestinians, said the official news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,093 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





