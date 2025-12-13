UN chief arrives in Iraq for ceremony marking end of UNAMI mission

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Baghdad on Saturday from Saudi Arabia to take part in a ceremony marking the end of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), after 22 years of operations in the country.

Guterres was welcomed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein upon arrival at Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Guterres expressed pride in the existing cooperation with Iraq and reaffirmed the UN's continued support for the country through new frameworks suited to the next phase, aimed at strengthening sustainable development and international partnership.

The visit coincided with the formal announcement ending UNAMI's work, which for years supported Iraq's political process, helped strengthen stability, and provided advice and assistance across multiple sectors, according to the statement.

Hussein, for his part, voiced the Iraqi government's appreciation for the role played by the UN and UNAMI in supporting Iraq during previous stages, the ministry said.

He said the conclusion of the mission reflects the progress and stability achieved and underscores Iraq's ability to manage its national affairs while strengthening sovereignty and constitutional institutions, the statement added.

UNAMI was established by a UN Security Council resolution shortly after the US-led invasion in 2003 to support Iraq's efforts to restore sovereignty and build democratic institutions.

In May 2024, the Security Council unanimously voted, at the request of the Iraqi government, to end UNAMI's mandate on Dec. 31, 2025.

Guterres is expected to meet Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad before returning to Riyadh, where he will take part in the 11th Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations on Dec. 14 and 15.

He will conclude his regional tour with a visit to Muscat on Dec. 15, where he is scheduled to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to discuss regional issues, including the situation in Yemen.



