US, Syrian forces wounded by unidentified fire in central Syria

American and Syrian military personnel were injured when an unidentified attacker opened fire on their patrol in the central Syrian town of Palmyra, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Saturday.

SANA quoted a security source as saying that two members of the Syrian forces were injured and the assailant was killed, without providing further details.

The source said U.S. helicopters evacuated the injured to a U.S. base in Syria's Al-Tanf region near the Iraqi border.

Earlier, two local Syrian officials told Reuters that a convoy of Syrian military forces and U.S. forces from the American-led coalition fighting Daesh [ISIS] came under fire on Saturday while on patrol in Palmyra.

The officials said there were casualties. There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon.

The U.S. has troops stationed in northeastern Syria as part of a decade-long effort to combat Daesh [ISIS].







