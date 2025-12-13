Top-level Ukraine talks in Berlin on Sunday

Foreign policy advisors from the US, Ukraine, Germany, and other countries will continue their talks in Berlin on Sunday on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, the German Press Agency (dpa) quoted government sources as saying in the German capital on Saturday.

The US had announced that special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Berlin. The location and time of Sunday's talks were initially kept secret.

It was also unclear exactly who from the Ukrainian side would be participating in Sunday's talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected in Berlin on Monday.

German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius announced on Friday that Chancellor Friedrich Merz would first receive him for German-Ukrainian economic talks.

This will be followed by a meeting of European heads of government with Zelenskyy at the chancellery at Merz's invitation, which will also be attended by representatives of the EU and NATO. Whether representatives of the US would participate in the talks at the chancellery on Monday evening was still unclear on Saturday.

Most recently, Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, spent several days in Florida talking to Ukrainians. On Kyiv's side, former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of Staff Andrii Hnatow led the negotiations. Prior to that, Witkoff and Kushner had spent hours in Moscow talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



