UNICEF says 82 children reportedly killed in Gaza since Oct. 10 ceasefire

At least 82 children have reportedly been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire took effect in October, UNICEF said on Friday, warning of what it described as a "staggering pattern" of violence.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said: "UNICEF knows that reportedly, now, 82 children have been killed in Gaza since the 10th of October, which, again, is a staggering pattern, and it needs to stop."

According to Gaza's media office, at least 386 people have been killed and 980 others injured by Israeli army fire since the truce.

The UN human rights office also reported more than 350 attacks since the ceasefire took effect, saying: "They were all in the vicinity of the so-called 'yellow line,' with at least 121 Palestinians killed, including seven women, 30 children and many other injuries."

Although a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, living conditions in Gaza have not improved, as Israel continues to impose strict restrictions on the entry of aid trucks, violating the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.