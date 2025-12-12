Trump appears in newly released photos from Epstein estate

Democrats on a congressional oversight panel released more than a dozen new images from the estate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, including photos of now-President Donald Trump.

Trump is featured in three of the 19 photos shared by House Oversight Committee Democrats, who said they are reviewing more than 95,000 images produced by the estate.

In one black-and-white photo, Trump is seen smiling with several women — whose faces are redacted — on each side of him. A second image shows Trump standing beside Epstein, and a third, less-clear image shows him seated alongside another woman, whose face is also redacted, with his red tie loosened. It was not clear when or where the photos were taken.

Former President Bill Clinton, former Trump aide Steve Bannon, Bill Gates and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers also appear in the batch of images, as well as sex toys, a $4.50 "Trump condom" emblazoned with Trump's face and the all-caps phrase "I'M HUUUGE!"

"These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world," Representative Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, said in a statement. "We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW."

The congressional Democrats said they redacted the women's faces to protect the identities of Epstein's victims.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and Epstein were friends during the 1990s and early 2000s, but Trump says he broke off ties before Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution charges.

Trump has consistently denied knowing about the late financier's abuse and sex trafficking of underage girls.









