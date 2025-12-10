Iranian president says US military moves in Caribbean 'entirely illegal'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sharply criticized the latest US military moves in the Caribbean, calling Washington's deployment of a naval fleet near Venezuela "entirely illegal, in violation of international norms, and a dangerous precedent that threatens global peace and security."

According to a statement by the Iranian presidency, Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone call on Tuesday with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and recent developments in the Caribbean region.

The Iranian president underscored the strategic partnership and long-standing ties between Tehran and Caracas, stressing that "Iran considers Venezuela a true friend and ally" and will maintain its support for the country, particularly amid the current sensitive conditions.

Reiterating Iran's support for Venezuela's sovereignty, security, and stability, Pezeshkian said Tehran was following regional developments closely and voiced "full solidarity with the government and people of Venezuela."

Pezeshkian again denounced Washington's military buildup, stressing that the US move to send a war fleet under "baseless pretexts" amounts to a serious breach of international law.

He reaffirmed Iran's willingness to deepen cooperation with Caracas across all sectors and thanked Venezuela for its support in international forums.

Praising the unity and determination of the Venezuelan people, he said he is confident that "the stronger the unity of the Venezuelan nation, the more discouraged their adversaries will become," and conveyed his wishes for peace, progress and security for the country in the year ahead.

Maduro, for his part, thanked Iran for its steady support, saying the two countries' long-standing ties exemplify cooperation and development. He condemned the recent US actions in the Caribbean as provocative and contrary to the UN Charter, adding that Washington's "false accusations" have been rejected globally, including in the US, and by the Venezuelan people. The Trump administration has accused maduro him of fueling drug trafficking and driving mass migration into the US.

Maduro said Venezuela remains committed to defending its peace and independence, stressing the nation is "stronger and more united than ever."

He conveyed greetings to Iran's supreme leader and the Iranian people, and affirmed Caracas' commitment to bolstering strategic cooperation, adding that both sides will stay in close contact to advance peace and development.



