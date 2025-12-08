UN chief 'strongly' condemns Israel for forced entry into UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday "strongly" condemned Israeli authorities for forcibly entering the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) compound in East Jerusalem, emphasizing the "inviolable" status of United Nations facilities.

"I strongly condemn today's unauthorized entry into the United Nations Sheikh Jarrah compound held by UNRWA located in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities. This compound remains United Nations premises and is inviolable and immune from any other form of interference," Guterres said in a statement.

He stressed that "any executive, administrative, judicial or legislative action against United Nations property and assets is prohibited under the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations," which has also been confirmed by the International Court of Justice.

Urging "Israel to immediately take all necessary steps to restore, preserve and uphold the inviolability of UNRWA premises," the UN chief called on Israel to "refrain from taking any further action with regard to UNRWA premises, in line with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law, including those concerning privileges and immunities of the United Nations."

According to UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, Israeli police accompanied by municipal officials forcibly entered the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem in the morning. "Police motorcycles, as well as trucks and forklifts, were brought in and all communications were cut. Furniture, IT equipment and other property was seized. The UN flag was pulled down and replaced with an Israeli flag," he wrote on US social media company X.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The UN agency has been facing severe financial difficulties since Israel barred it from operating on its soil and launched a defamation campaign claiming that staff members were involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. UNRWA personnel were forced to vacate the compound at the beginning of this year.