Türkiye, Hungary sign agreements on security, culture, to enhance ties

Speaking at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday: “We have signed various documents that will strengthen the contractual basis of our relations — from aviation to security, from technology to culture and education.”

Published December 08,2025
Türkiye and Hungary on Monday signed agreements on many fields, including aviation, security, technology, culture, and education, to enhance bilateral ties, the Turkish president said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the two countries are close to reaching $6-billion trade volume target.

"We implemented 28 joint actions, allocated resources to joint projects" in 2025, which was declared Türkiye-Hungary Year of Science and Innovation, Erdoğan added.

The news conference came after the leaders' meeting. Orban is paying a visit to Türkiye to attend the 7th Meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.