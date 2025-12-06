Iranian marathon organizers charged over women running without hijab

A marathon on the tourist island of Kish in southern Iran has led to legal repercussions, after women participating in the private event largely disregarded the country's Islamic dress code, with many running without a headscarf, local media reported Saturday.



Prosecutors in Kish subsequently filed charges against the organizers, state news agency IRNA reported.



Friday's marathon, which drew more than 5,000 participants in separate men's and women's categories, was intended as a tourist attraction.



The prosecutor's office, however, accused organizers of ignoring warnings from local authorities and the Athletics Federation to make sure that women participating in the event adhere to the dress code.



Kish, a free trade zone in the Persian Gulf, is a popular destination for Iranian tourists thanks to its shopping malls and beaches. To maintain its appeal, Islamic regulations such as the headscarf requirement are enforced less strictly there.



Under Islamic law in Iran, women are required to wear a long jacket and a headscarf to conceal the shape of their bodies and their hair. In major cities, however, many women increasingly ignore these strict rules - a trend that intensified after the mass demonstrations in late 2022 staged under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom" that erupted following the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.



Parliament passed a new law last year imposing harsher penalties for dress code violations, including heavy fines, denial of public services, and, in the case of repeat offences, imprisonment.



The government of moderate President Masoud Pezeshkian has so far blocked implementation of the reforms as he fears that such drastic measures could once again trigger mass protests.

