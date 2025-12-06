DFB boss Neuendorf defends awarding of FIFA Peace Prize to Trump

German Football Federation (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf has defended the awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize to United States President Donald Trump.



"We were all delighted when the conflict in the Middle East ended and an agreement was signed. To be honest, this would not have been possible without the US and without the president's efforts. In this respect, what has happened is commendable," Neuendorf said.



Trump received the prize during Friday's draw in Washington for the 2026 World Cup which the United States hosts together with Mexico and Canada.



FIFA said the annual prize is to go to "individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace."



Trump received a medal and a golden trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino for his efforts to end conflicts around the world.



Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, meanwhile, said that he expects Trump to make a special effort to promote stability in the world.



"For me, it's important that such an award is linked to a commitment to peace in the world in the future. He's the most influential man in the world," he said.



Critics have said that Infantino has created the award especially for Trump with whom he has been close for years, had suggested him for the Nobel Peace Prize and praised for his peace efforts in the Gaza and Ukraine wars.



They said there has been no transparent selection process, no nominees, no jury and the decision making FIFA Council was seemingly not involved either.