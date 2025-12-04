Netanyahu appoints his military secretary as new Mossad chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appointed his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, as the next head of the Mossad, the intelligence service responsible for Israel's overseas operations.

"After interviewing various candidates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, to the position of Director of the Mossad of the State of Israel," his office said in a statement.

Gofman will replace the current Mossad head, David Barnea, who will conclude his five-year tenure in June 2026, the statement added.