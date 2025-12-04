Israeli forces carry out new raid into southern Syria

Israeli army forces crossed into southern Syria towns on Thursday, as part of daily violations of the country's sovereignty.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), a three-vehicle Israeli patrol advanced into the towns of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya and al-Ajraf in the northern Quneitra countryside.

Israeli forces set up a temporary military checkpoint between the towns near a demolished water tank in the area, the agency added.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the report.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.