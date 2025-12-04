Iraq designates Hezbollah, Houthis as 'terrorist groups'

Iraq formally designated Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthis as "terrorist organizations", froze their assets and placed them on the country's national terrorism list, citing their "participation in committing a terrorist act," according to the official announcement on Thursday.

The decision appeared in Issue No. 4848 of the official Iraqi gazette, Al-Waqa'i al-Iraqiya, published Nov. 17, 2025.

The two groups were added to the roster of entities and individuals subject to counterterrorism procedures, the gazette said.

The ruling was issued by the Committee for Freezing Terrorists' Funds during its Oct. 22, 2025 meeting. The decision ordered a freeze of "all movable and immovable assets and economic resources linked to the targeted individuals and entities," the gazette said.

There have been no comments from either group on the Iraqi decision.



