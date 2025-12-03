Saudi crown prince meets Italian premier in Bahrain

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 46th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Wednesday.

Talks between the two sides dwelt on ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in various fields, in addition to regional and international developments, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Several Saudi ministers, including the ministers of energy, defense, and foreign affairs, took part in the meeting, the agency said.

Meloni attended the GCC summit on an invitation from Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.