Palestinian Embassy in London seeks security after it says pro-Israel group vandalized premises

The Palestinian Embassy in the UK sought government protection on Wednesday after a pro-Israel masked group vandalized the mission's premises in London.

The Palestinian Embassy, in a statement posted on the US social media company X, said: "...A group of individuals, mostly masked, carrying Israeli flags trespassed and vandalized the premises of the Palestinian Embassy in London."

Images posted alongside the post show a group of demonstrators holding Israeli and UK flags outside the building on Saturday.

The images show the group also climbing the Embassy steps and posing for photographs.

The group is also seen placing stickers that read "Anti-Zionism is racism," "I love the Israeli army," and "We are not Jews with trembling knees."

One of the stickers features a Union Jack overlaid with the Star of David from the Israeli flag.

The embassy said it has formally asked the British authorities to provide "immediate and comprehensive protection for the embassy and our personnel from such attacks" and called on them "to investigate this incident fully and hold those responsible accountable."

Addressing those involved in the action, it added: "Your actions will not deter us. We will continue to advance Palestine-UK relations and defend the rights and lives of the Palestinian people."

British authorities have not yet issued a public statement responding to the incident.