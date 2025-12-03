Germany laments high death toll in Gaza despite ceasefire

This picture taken from the Nuseirat camp for displaced Palestinians shows destroyed buildings and smoke billowing in the distance following Israeli strikes east of Gaza City on December 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Germany on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the high death toll in Gaza, even though a cease-fire agreement went into effect on Oct. 10.

"The high number of deaths and injuries in recent days is extremely worrying. It is crucial that all sides adhere to the agreement, because it is important not to jeopardize the ceasefire that has just been achieved. Our diplomatic efforts are also focused on this…," Martin Giese, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said at a media briefing.

Since Oct. 10, at least 360 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, 922 injured, and the bodies of 617 dead people have been recovered from various parts of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Giese welcomed Israeli plans to reopen the Rafah border crossing, calling it a "basically positive signal."

"We now have to see whether the opening will actually take place as announced," he said.

Israel said earlier in the day that Gaza's main gateway will open in the next few days, allowing thousands of Palestinians who require medical care to leave the war-ravaged enclave through Egypt.

Giese reiterated the need for additional border crossings to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.