6,000 amputees need urgent long-term rehabilitation in Gaza, Health Ministry says

A total of 6,000 people who have lost limbs in Gaza due to Israel's brutal war urgently need long-term rehabilitation, the Health Ministry said Wednesday, warning of severe and lasting humanitarian consequences for thousands of families.

In a statement marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the ministry said the situation of amputees in Gaza is "shocking," with 25% of all amputation cases involving children who now face permanent disabilities at an early age.

Thousands of wounded civilians and their families are experiencing "deep humanitarian suffering," underscoring the urgent need for sustained physical rehabilitation as well as psychological and social support services, the ministry added.

It called on relevant international organizations to prioritize amputees in Gaza and strengthen access to specialized care and rehabilitation programs.

In September, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that Gaza has become home to the highest number of child amputees per capita worldwide since the start of the Israeli war.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins. The war came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.





