54 couples tie knot during mass wedding amid Gaza ruins

The city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip hosted a mass wedding Tuesday for 54 couples in a celebration supported by Abu Dhabi as part of events marking the UAE's 54th Union Day.

The ceremony, held in the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Hamad residential area, was organized under the UAE's "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation, according to an Anadolu reporter.

A wedding stage named "Thawb al-Farah," (gown of joy) symbolized resilience and the pursuit of life despite the destruction from Israel's genocide.

Palestinian flags, flowers and traditional songs filled the venue as families and community leaders gathered to watch the newlyweds walk in procession.

The organizers said couples were selected through a lottery that included roughly 2,651 applicants from across the enclave.

The "Gallant Knight 3" campaign began on Nov. 5, 2023, under the direction of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed to deliver food and medical aid to Gaza's hardest-hit areas.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, Israel continued to violate the agreement and targeted Palestinians outside designated withdrawal zones, causing deaths and injuries.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.





