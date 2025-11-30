Pakistan, Egypt agree to work together for implementation of Mideast ceasefire, rebuilding of Gaza

Pakistan and Egypt on Sunday agreed to work together to ensure implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and rebuilding of the war-torn enclave, also reaffirming their support for the two-state solution of the Palestine issue.

The understanding was reached during talks between Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his visiting Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, who arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for a two-day visit.

Addressing reporters alongside Dar after talks at the Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty said the two countries have agreed to jointly work for a "peaceful" resolution of conflicts in line with international law.

He said the creation of an independent Palestinian state in line with the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only "viable, genuine and lasting" solution to the Palestine issue.

Egypt, he added, will continue to play its "uncompromising" role to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict in line with the international order and UN resolutions.

He thanked Islamabad for its "consistent" support for Egyptian efforts in this regard.

Dar, for his part, said that Islamabad, together with Cairo, would continue to play a role to ensure implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza.

- Upscaling of economic, security ties

The two sides also agreed to further bolster economic, defense and security cooperation, vowing to jointly tackle challenges confronting the two countries, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

Dar said that Cairo is committed to working with Islamabad to further deepen ongoing collaboration in the areas of the economy, defense, and security.

Egypt, he added, immensely values its relations with Pakistan, and the two sides are committed to jointly tackling the challenges confronting them.

He also offered condolences over the loss of lives in recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and Peshawar.

Dar said that the two countries have strengthened their cooperation in trade, the economy, defense, and security and are committed to boosting the current bilateral trade volume of $300 million, as it falls short of the depth of their existing commercial potential.

He said senior officials from both countries would meet in the first quarter of 2026 to pave the way for resuming joint ministerial meetings, which have not been held since 2010.





