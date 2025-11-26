Israeli army detains 32 Palestinians, injures 10 amid large-scale operation in northern West Bank

The Israeli army on Wednesday detained 32 Palestinians, injured 10 others and forced dozens of families to evacuate their homes during a wide-scale military operation in the northern West Bank, officials and medics said.

The raid targeted the city of Tubas, the towns of Tammoun and Aqaba, and the al-Far'a refugee camp, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Israeli forces "detained 32 people after subjecting them to field interrogation inside homes that were evacuated in advance during the raid," the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams treated 10 people injured by severe beatings. Four were transferred to a hospital, while six received on-site treatment.

Medical crews said the army obstructed their work throughout the Tubas governorate as they tried to evacuate 30 medical cases, including 20 patients who require kidney dialysis, and transported a deceased person from a home to a hospital.

Field operations remained underway as Israeli forces continued to spread around Tubas and the nearby town of Tammoun, where the raid has been concentrated, the Red Crescent said.

Israeli troops caused "extensive destruction inside homes," including smashing furniture, damaging vehicles and causing infrastructure losses, Tubas Governor Ahmad al-Asaad told Anadolu.

Soldiers "forced dozens of families to leave their homes at gunpoint," he added, describing the raid as one of the most expansive in months.

Emergency crews worked to open routes for ambulances and provide temporary shelter for displaced families, Asaad said.

The military operation was still underway amid a heavy Israeli troop presence, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Israeli army said in a Wednesday statement that its forces began operating overnight in the northern West Bank with Shin Bet and police, claiming that it came as part of "counterterrorism" efforts in the area.

The Israeli army has escalated attacks in the West Bank since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

At least 1,082 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 11,000 injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied territory. More than 20,000 have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.