Flouting ceasefire, Israeli army continues destruction of residential buildings, artillery shelling in Gaza

The Israeli army Wednesday continued shelling and demolishing buildings in areas under its control in the northern and southern Gaza Strip in breach of a ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army blew up several residential buildings in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, which lies within the military-controlled yellow zone.

Israeli artillery shelled army-controlled areas in eastern parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

There were no reports of casualties from the attacks.

For weeks, areas that fall under the army's control in the Gaza Strip as part of the ceasefire have been witnessing daily shelling and demolition, with Israel claiming to be targeting Hamas infrastructure.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 people in the over two-year war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.





