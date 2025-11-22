Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes targeting homes, vehicles in Gaza despite ceasefire

At least 22 Palestinians were killed Saturday in a series of Israeli airstrikes that hit homes and a vehicle in several areas of the Gaza Strip, in a new violation of the ceasefire that has been in force since Oct. 10.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said in a video statement that women, children and elderly people were among the victims in the attacks that destroyed entire buildings.

He said five people were killed and others wounded after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle near the Abbas Junction in western Gaza City.

In the same city, four Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike hit a home on al-Labbabidi Street.

In the central Gaza Strip, Bassal said two Palestinians were killed and others wounded when an Israeli strike targeted a house near the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in western Deir al-Balah.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, three Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike struck a home next to Al-Awda Hospital.

Also, in Nuseirat, seven Palestinians were killed after an Israeli strike hit a home in Camp 2.

Bassal did not specify where the additional fatalities occurred.

Israeli forces also shot and injured three Palestinians near al-Bureij camp in central Gaza and Jabalia in the north, medics said.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that its forces had "eliminated" a gunman after he allegedly crossed the yellow line.

At dawn, Israeli forces also carried out strikes on areas east of al-Bureij and Deir al-Balah, as well as eastern Rafah and Khan Younis in the south, in addition to parts of the Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City.

The casualties came as the Israeli army blew up residential buildings and facilities by carrying out airstrikes and detonating booby-trapped vehicles in the eastern parts of Rafah and Khan Younis, which fall under the Israeli-controlled yellow zone, southern Gaza Strip.

Similar airstrikes and explosions were reported in the Al-Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods, as well as artillery shelling and occasional gunfire from Israeli military vehicles positioned on the edge of the yellow zone, witnesses said.

On Friday, the Israeli army targeted Palestinian buildings in army-controlled areas in Khan Younis, Gaza City, Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

Israel continues to occupy more than 50% of the Gaza Strip under the ceasefire agreement, with the "yellow line" separating areas under army deployment from those inhabited by Palestinians.

Recently, the Israeli army re-escalated its attacks east of the yellow line, destroying vast areas and rendering nearby zones highly hazardous to civilians.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, primarily women and children, injured over 170,800, and reduced the enclave to rubble. The assault came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.