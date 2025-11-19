Israeli army launches airstrikes in southern Lebanon after evacuation orders

The Israeli army launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, shortly after issuing evacuation orders despite a ceasefire agreement in place since last year.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed on the US social media company X that the attacks targeted what he called Hezbollah military infrastructure in the south.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli aircraft struck the towns of Deir Kifa and Shehour in the Tyre district.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

The attacks came shortly after the army issued an immediate evacuation order for residents of the two towns.

A third evacuation order was also issued for residents in Tayr Falsay town in Tyre and Ainata town in the Bint Jbeil district.

According to the official news agency NNA, students were evacuated from schools in Srifa and Shehour after the Israeli warning.

Heavy drones were reported to have flown over the area as a warning strike was launched towards Shehour without any casualties, the agency said.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire declared in November 2024, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.