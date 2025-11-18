Palestinian Authority urges quick implementation of UN resolution

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday called for the immediate implementation of a UN Security Council resolution backing US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, positioning itself against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



In a statement reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the PA said urgent implementation was needed to protect the people of Gaza, prevent displacement, ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, allow reconstruction of the heavily damaged territory and uphold the two-state solution.



Trump's plan calls for Hamas — which is a rival of the PA — to be disarmed, the deployment of an international stabilization force and the establishment of a transitional administration run by non-partisan Palestinian technocrats.



The PA reportedly said it was ready to cooperate with the United States, the European Union, Muslim-majority countries and UN Security Council members to implement the resolution in a way that eases the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



The path to peace between Israelis and Palestinians must advance and be based on a two-state solution, the statement said, envisioning a future in which an independent Palestinian state coexists peacefully alongside Israel.



Hamas, by contrast, rejects the two-state solution and calls for Israel's destruction and the establishment of an Islamic state across historic Palestine.



Israel's government also opposes a two-state solution, arguing that a Palestinian state would threaten Israel's existence, and has criticized the PA for allegedly promoting terrorism in Gaza.



