Palestinian boy killed, 4 injured in Israeli army attacks in West Bank

A Palestinian boy was killed and four people were injured in attacks by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the al-Faria refugee camp, south of Tubas city.

The official news agency Wafa said medics treated two people with shrapnel wounds in the camp, as ambulances were prevented from reaching a third injured youth, who was later pronounced dead.

Clashes erupted when Israeli forces raided the camp and used live fire heavily, causing injuries, witnesses told Anadolu.

In the northern West Bank, Wafa said two Palestinians were injured in Jenin after an Israeli military vehicle rammed a taxi, pushing it into another car on Haifa Street, west of the city.

Attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers have escalated in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war in October 2023, killing more than 1,073 Palestinians and injuring 10,700 others, Palestinian figures showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



