Israeli drones fly over Lebanese capital, drop sound bombs in border town despite ceasefire

Israeli drones flew extensively on Monday over the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and its suburbs, dropping stun grenades in a southern town, in a new violation of last year's ceasefire deal, Lebanese media reported.

According to the state news agency NNA, Israeli drones flew at low altitude over Khalde in Beirut and the Ghaziyeh area toward Haret Saida, and Aramoun in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone dropped four stun grenades on the outskirts of the southern border town of Aitaroun, the broadcaster said.

The Aitaroun Municipality said early Monday that it had evacuated its premises after receiving a security alert about an Israeli drone strike in the town. It urged residents to "exercise caution," though the exact location remains unknown.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire declared in November 2024, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.