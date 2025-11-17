1 killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

An Israeli drone strike on Sunday evening killed one person in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement, Lebanese media said.

Flames were seen rising from an area near the Imam Musa al-Sadr playground in Mansouri town in Tyre following the Israeli strike, the state news agency NNA reported.

The outlet said Israeli drones flew over several villages in the western sector, particularly in the Tyre district.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire declared in November 2024, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.



