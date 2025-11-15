Israeli army detains 15 Palestinians during West Bank raids

The Israeli army launched a widespread arrest campaign in several areas across the occupied West Bank, detaining 15 Palestinians, according to local sources.

Three young people were arrested in Nablus' Askar refugee camp, three in the southern Madama village, and two others in the eastern Beit Furik town after their homes were searched by the Israeli soldiers, local sources told Anadolu.

In the northern city of Qalqilya, the army rounded up six Palestinians, including two siblings, during a raid on the Kfar Saba neighborhood, the official news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army forces stormed Bayt Rima town in northwestern Ramallah, central West Bank, and fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters before detaining two Palestinians, local sources told Anadolu.

According to the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Israel has arrested more than 20,000 Palestinians since October 2023, while over 9,100 remain detained, in addition to hundreds held in military camps.

Attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers have escalated in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war in October 2023, killing more than 1,070 Palestinians and injuring 10,700 others, Palestinian figures showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



