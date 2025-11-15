 Contact Us
Iran confirms seizure of foreign oil tanker over ‘violations’

Iran's IRGC seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, "Talara," off the Makran coast for transporting unauthorized petrochemicals to Singapore.

Published November 15,2025
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed Saturday that naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker off the country's southern coast, citing "violations" by the vessel.

In a statement, the IRGC said a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker, named "Talara," was intercepted off the Makran coast following a judicial order.

The tanker was found "in breach for transporting unauthorized goods," as it was reportedly carrying 30,000 tons of petrochemicals on its way to Singapore, the statement said.