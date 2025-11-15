2 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces, illegal settlers in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured Friday in separate attacks by illegal Israeli settlers and army forces in the occupied West Bank, a rights group and medics said.

A Palestinian man was wounded when illegal settlers attacked him with stones after blocking his car near Jericho in the eastern West Bank, the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said in a statement.

The group said the settlers assaulted Ahmed Mohammed Ghawanmeh and damaged his vehicle, causing bruises and other injuries.

According to the Palestinian government's Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, illegal settlers carried out 7,154 attacks across the West Bank since October 2023, killing 33 Palestinians and displacing 33 communities.

Combined settler and army actions caused the death of at least 1,072 Palestinians and injured roughly 10,700 others during the same period.

In a separate attack, the Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews treated an 18-year-old man who was shot by Israeli forces during clashes in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus. He was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Local sources told Anadolu that the clashes began after Israeli forces raided the town, prompting confrontations during which troops fired live fire, tear gas, and stun grenades. Residents responded by throwing stones.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.