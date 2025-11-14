UN: Israel rejects 23 Gaza aid requests, leaving millions of shelter items stuck

The UN said Friday that Israel has rejected 23 humanitarian aid requests since the Gaza ceasefire began on Oct. 10, leaving critical relief supplies blocked from entering the enclave.

"Millions of urgently needed shelter items remain stuck in Jordan and in Egypt and Israel as well, awaiting approval to enter Gaza," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

He said that "since the ceasefire began on October 10, Israeli authorities have rejected 23 requests from nine of our partners to bring in nearly 4,000 pallets of critical supplies, including tents, sealing and framing kits, bedding, kitchen sets, and blankets."

Dujarric warned that the worsening conditions are putting civilians at further risk, noting that "the dire living conditions are also increasing people's exposure to explosive ordnance, with children among those most at risk."