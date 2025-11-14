Syrian foreign minister meets British investors in London to discuss expanding economic cooperation

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Friday met with British investors to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place in London as part of Shaibani's visit to the UK, which began on Wednesday and has no announced end date.

The statement said Shaibani met with British business leaders and investors to discuss potential opportunities for increased economic and investment cooperation. Both sides discussed possible partnership projects to help Syria's development efforts.

The ministry quoted Shaibani as saying the Syrian government "is committed to creating an investment-friendly environment that benefits both sides."

On Thursday, the top Syrian diplomat announced the reopening of Syria's embassy in London after 13 years of closure, according to a post he published on his US social media company X account.

His visit is part of the new Syrian administration's effort to end Damascus' international isolation following the policies of the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime and to open formal channels with major Western states.

Its strategic significance also stems from President Ahmad al-Sharaa's recent visit to Washington, where he met with US President Donald Trump, a signal of Damascus' intention to advance its relations with key global powers.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.